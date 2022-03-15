Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.63.

NYSE BURL opened at $194.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.50. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

