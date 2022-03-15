Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.43).

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,591.50 ($20.70). 1,453,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,845.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,850.33. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($104,876.46). Also, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.04) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($432.80). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

