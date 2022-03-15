BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$4.97. The firm has a market cap of C$425.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

