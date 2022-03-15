Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Nexi alerts:

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Nexi has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.