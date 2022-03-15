BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Announces Earnings Results

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $422.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

