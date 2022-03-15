Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 830,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BKD stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.56. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

