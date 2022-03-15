Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) PT at $748.50

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $748.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,450. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

