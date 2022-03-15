Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $45.50

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 805,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

