Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$48.50

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GOOS traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.05. 76,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,087. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$27.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

