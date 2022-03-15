Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) PT at GBX 83

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.08).

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Assura stock opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

