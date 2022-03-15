Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

