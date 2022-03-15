Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce $130.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.33 million and the lowest is $126.61 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $555.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.22 million to $584.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,470. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

