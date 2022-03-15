Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Koppers posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

