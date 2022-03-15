Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.04. 2,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average is $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

