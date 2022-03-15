Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Entegris reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $119.75 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,734,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

