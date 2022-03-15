Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) will report sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $20.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

