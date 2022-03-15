Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.22). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,843. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

