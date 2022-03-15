Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

AWI stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.87. 358,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,553. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

