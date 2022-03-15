Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to report sales of $969.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $938.70 million and the highest is $989.90 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $174,051,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

