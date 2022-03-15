Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.07. Methanex posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

MEOH stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 33.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

