Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

