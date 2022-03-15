Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 143,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 539,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,540,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.