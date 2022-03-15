Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.72.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 3,812,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,075,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,230,000.
Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.
