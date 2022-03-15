Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BLIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 115,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.81.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

