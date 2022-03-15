BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

