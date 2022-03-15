Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Lowered to €90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Brenntag has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

