BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRCC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $16.23 on Monday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

