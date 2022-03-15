BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 10.59 ($0.14) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.06.
About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)
