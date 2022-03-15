Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 612,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $42.67. 265,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,501,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,429,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 280.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

