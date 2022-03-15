Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after acquiring an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.