Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

