boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Upgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Grupo Santander began coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Monday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

