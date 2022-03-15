Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,777 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $229.21 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day moving average of $218.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.