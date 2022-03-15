Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

