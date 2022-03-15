Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $108.91.

