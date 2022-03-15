Bogart Wealth LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

