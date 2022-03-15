Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,454 shares of company stock worth $26,058,036 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.