Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 718.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.