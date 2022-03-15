Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

