Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.83.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 270,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,310. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.93. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$35.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

