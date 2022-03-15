BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $894,000 Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.97. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

