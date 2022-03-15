BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $796,000 Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Blucora worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Blucora by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 45.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blucora by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $891.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.