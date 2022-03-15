BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Harmonic worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $904.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.