BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 488 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $509,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,022 shares of company stock valued at $49,335,328 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $144.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.