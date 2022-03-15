BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 24,526 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Caleres were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.47 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

