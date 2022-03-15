Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.41. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE BVH opened at $30.64 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $642.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

