BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

