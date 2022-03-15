BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $703.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,994. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $868.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

