BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Up 39.1% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $17,187.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00226548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007529 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002442 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.