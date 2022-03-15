Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Up 8.2%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 8,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 445,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

